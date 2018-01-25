Former Dragon brings a little bit of Brick to Philly

[David Feeley, a 1999 graduate of Brick Township High School, is now the head strength and conditioning coach for the Temple University football program. PHOTO COURTESY OF JOE LABOLITO/TEMPLE UNIVERSITY]

BRICK — There’s something to be said for the Brick Township High School football program and of the people who come out of it.

Former left guard, defensive end and 1999 graduate of Brick Township, David Feeley, is working his dream job as the head strength and conditioning coach for Temple University football in Philadelphia.

“Temple is phenomenal. I’ve always wanted to be a college coach in this area,” said Feeley.

Entering his 13th season working with collegiate football players, Feeley would not trade in his job for any other.

“I’ve had a great journey and worked for amazing head coaches around the country from all different backgrounds, but there is something about being home.”

After working for football teams of the University of South Carolina, Ball State and South Florida, Feeley accepted the Temple job in December 2016. In his first season, the Temple football team ended with a record above .500 at 7-6 and won the 2017 Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, 28-3 over Florida International University.

According to Feeley, his hometown of Brick is what made him the person he is today and he notices key attributes in Temple that are similar to his roots. “Both places are 100-percent blue collar,” he stated proudly.

“These kids, they don’t ask for handouts. I don’t want a kid that has all the answers, I want a kid who wants to get better and those kind of kids make me work harder because you have to have a tremendous plan for them every day.”

