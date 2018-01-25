Beach win over Keansburg is a family affair

POINT BEACH — Sisters Carleigh Burns and Cassidy Burns led the Point Beach girls basketball team with 10 points to help the Garnet Gulls defeat the Keansburg Titans 53-31 on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Carleigh and Cassidy were clicking the entire game, both driving to the basket and finding the open lane.

“It is cool to play with my sister because we have been playing together for as long as I can remember,” Carleigh said. “As you can see on the court, we are always passing. If she is on a fast break, I am there for a lay up, so it is cool.”

The Garnet Gulls defense made the difference in the first half, holding the Titans to just 10 points. On the offensive side, Point Beach shared the ball as seven different players put points on the board in the opening half.

Junior McKayla Hughes scored all eight of her points in the first half, including a pair of three-point baskets. As the two teams tied at 5-5 early on, Hughes hit a wide open three to give Point Beach its first lead of the game. The Garnet Gulls never lost the lead from that point.

Hughes is currently leading Point Beach in three-pointers after making 15 this season and she is second on the team in scoring with 102 points. She averaged six points in the team’s last three games leading up to Keansburg, making two three-point baskets.

“The past few games, I haven’t been really hitting my shots, so draining those definitely built my confidence back up,” Hughes said.

