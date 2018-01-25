Bay Head is wary of summer dune start

BAY HEAD — After years of litigation and discussion, construction on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers [ACE] 14-mile dune system in northern Ocean County is anticipated to come to the borough as early as midsummer.

According to Borough Administrator Christopher Parlow, details are still being finalized to bring the Manasquan Inlet to Barnegat Inlet Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction Project to the municipality’s beachfront.

“I have spoken with a representative from the [state] DEP [Department of Environmental Protection] and as part of that discussion we did talk about the beach replenishment project and the schedule of the project and according to that official, it is confirmed the plan has the replenishment to be started in Bay Head in the July/August timeframe,” he said this week.