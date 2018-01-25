Bay Head is wary of summer dune start

BAY HEAD — After years of litigation and discussion, construction on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers [ACE] 14-mile dune system in northern Ocean County is anticipated to come to the borough as early as midsummer.
According to Borough Administrator Christopher Parlow, details are still being finalized to bring the Manasquan Inlet to Barnegat Inlet Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction Project to the municipality’s beachfront.
“I have spoken with a representative from the [state] DEP [Department of Environmental Protection] and as part of that discussion we did talk about the beach replenishment project and the schedule of the project and according to that official, it is confirmed the plan has the replenishment to be started in Bay Head in the July/August timeframe,” he said this week.
“To date, I, personally, have not had an opportunity to meet with the DEP/Army Corps to discuss what, if any, needs will be required of the Borough of Bay Head to assist in the administration of this project.
“I do anticipate that a meeting will take place shortly and that specific item, among other items, will be discussed. I have spoken with other municipal officials within the project scope and the demands on municipal services in those areas have been limited.”
The replenishment project is anticipated to be completed in several neighboring communities before making its way to the borough.
“As far as the project schedule, our contractor, Weeks Marine, is using multiple dredges to complete beach fill operations in northern Ocean County,” Steve Rochette, public affairs officer for ACE, said this week.
“Work is expected to begin in Brick Township late this month or in early February and continue through the spring. After finishing work in Brick, work will progress to Point Pleasant Beach and then Bay Head.
“Based on the latest estimate, some work may take place in Bay Head in the summer or fall months, but at this point, the schedule is just an estimate and is subject to change based on weather, progress and any mechanical issues associated with dredging equipment.
“We’ll continue to coordinate with the state and the communities on any updates to the schedule.”
