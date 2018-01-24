Verizon pitches free beach Wi-Fi to Belmar

[Verizon Wireless has proposed a $4 million investment in providing free Wi-Fi along the borough’s beaches. FILE PHOTO]

BELMAR — Netflix and sun tan? Beachgoers in Belmar could soon have free access to the internet as far east as the wave break and as far west as A Street.

Representatives from Tilson Technology and Verizon Wireless appeared before the Belmar Borough Council at its meeting on Wednesday night to present a proposal for an approximately $4 million investment in providing free Wi-Fi access and extended cellular coverage along the Belmar beachfront — at no cost to the borough.

According to Verizon Wireless representative and former Belmar councilman John Szeglia, the proposed project would be the first of its kind for Verizon in the United States.

“Verizon is basically getting their toes wet with this … they wanted to do it in Asbury but Madison Marquette has it on the boardwalk, so I suggested Belmar as an opportunity because you go from 6,000 to 7,000 people in the winter to 90,000 sometimes [in the summer],” said Mr. Szeglia.

According to Robert McGuckin, senior site acquisition manager for Tilson Technology, Verizon is proposing to place 22 small-cell nodes along the Belmar beach. The nodes, according to Mr. McGuckin, would take the form as lamp posts, and replace every third lamp post along the boardwalk. The lamp posts would be almost identical to the borough’s lamp posts currently along the boardwalk, said Mr. McGuckin.

Mr. McGuckin said that in order for Verizon Wireless to meet its goal of being up and running by Memorial Day Weekend, the borough council needs to give some sort of approval soon.

“We’re at the point where they have to start investing some really serious money to get this moving,” said Mr. McGuckin.

“If proceed with it as is, it would be a resolution adopting the initial agreement and then an ordinance that would require two readings for the right of way,” said Ms. Connolly.

The next Belmar Borough Council meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.

