St. Patrick’s Parade fundraising effort steps up

[Sales of official shirts help pay for the Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Selling and modelling them on Sunday were: [from left] Megan Levis and Kacey and Michelle Casserly. PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH]

On a Sunday afternoon in January, the Manasquan Beach House was filled with people donning their finest green attire.

The occasion? The second of six fundraising events for the annual Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The fundraisers are organized by the Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.

Chip Cavanagh, committee chairman, said that the parade is funded almost entirely on the money raised by the six fundraising events and donations collected.

It costs approximately $60,000 to hold the parade every year, said Mr. Cavanagh.

“It takes quite a bit of money to put this parade down the street,” said Mr. Cavanagh. “It goes toward paying for the pipe bands, we maintain an office all year long … just the overall expenses of the whole parade.”

According to Mr. Cavanagh, planning for the parade is nearly a year-round operation.

“Usually we take a couple months off after the last parade, but … within a couple months you’re starting to work on the basic stuff for next year’s parade. You start planning out the fundraisers, you start communicating with people … start talking to people about trying to get donations,” said Mr. Cavanagh, adding that in addition to the fundraisers and donations, the committee also runs an ad journal for local businesses to advertise.