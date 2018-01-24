County to begin temporary repairs on Glimmer Glass Bridge

[The Glimmer Glass Bridge connecting Brielle and Manasquan will go back under construction next week in order to open the bridge before Memorial Day Weekend. PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH]

[BY MATTHEW SALVATORE AND ALLISON PERRINE]

BRIELLE — Temporary repairs to the Glimmer Glass Bridge connecting Brielle and Manasquan will begin as early as next week according to Monmouth County Freeholder Thomas Arnone.

The $3.5 million in repairs are designed to allow the safe reopening of the bridge by sometime in May, he said, but the long term status of the historic span remains undecided.

The decision still to be made is whether the bridge will receive a more extensive and costly overhaul or be replaced entirely. Mr. Arnone said that the board of chosen freeholders will hear recommendations on that question at its February meeting.

Glimmer Glass Bridge serves as an evacuation route for Manasquan residents and as a route for emergency services of both Brielle and Manasquan. The immediate work will enable the bridge to be open while that decision is being made, Mr. Arnone said. But the span will ultimately have to be closed for at least 18 months whether for replacement or longer term repairs.

Of the $3.5 million cost of immediate repairs, the county received $900,000 in discretionary emergency aid from the state.

Brielle Mayor Thomas Nicol and Manasquan Mayor Ed Donovan both commented on the need for the bridge to be opened by Memorial Day weekend.

Mayor Nicol said, “It’s obvious they’re repairing the bridge to get it open for the summer season. Hopefully that will be done before Memorial Day … it’s a great inconvenience and I’m sure in some ways it will hinder the economy and commerce of the beach.”

“The only way we’re going to get that bridge back for Memorial Day is if they do repairs. Right now, you can actually see a traffic increase in that area. People on Brielle Road are compelled to use the Main Street bridge, and it’s impacting traffic,” said Mayor Donovan.

The mayors also shared their thoughts on the price of the repairs.

“Number one it’s a county bridge it’s their responsibility … They’ve spent a considerable amount of money on it in the last three years, trying to keep that bridge operational, its a constant problem and esthetically I think modern technology could design a bridge that looked very similar but met more of the safety requirements that are required for the state department of transportation and the federal department of transportation,” Mayor Nicol said.

“I really think it’s unfortunate that they have to spend three plus million dollars to do temporary repairs,” said Mayor Donovan.

