Bradley Beach passes resolution opposing offshore drilling

BRADLEY BEACH — The borough of Bradley Beach has taken an official stance opposing the 2019-2024 Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program proposed by the federal government.

At the Tuesday, Jan. 23 meeting of the mayor and council, the resolution was approved unanimously by Mayor Gary Engelstad, who offered the resolution, and the borough council.

Councilman John Weber said he was delighted to see the resolution pass.

“I’m really happy that we just passed a really detailed resolution against it [the offshore oil and gas leasing program],” Mr. Weber said.

“The Mayor and Council of the Borough of Bradley Beach hereby opposes offshore oil and gas exploration and drilling activities that would affect the coast of New Jersey,” the resolution reads.

“[Bradley Beach] calls upon Secretary of the Interior Ryan K. Zinke who oversees the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to withdraw New Jersey and the entire Atlantic Ocean from consideration for the offshore oil and gas exploration, development, or drilling.”

According to the resolution, the proposed offshore drilling plan includes waters within three miles of New Jersey beaches.

Mayor Engelstad, among numerous other politicians fear that program would do great harm to the state and local towns both economically and environmentally.

