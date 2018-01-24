Academy Charter students organize a blood drive

[Carmen Morales, Academy Charter High School senior, donated blood on Friday morning. PHOTO BY ABBY REINHARD]

LAKE COMO — Seniors at Academy Charter High School [ACHS] organized a blood drive on Friday, Jan. 26 as part of their community service efforts.

According to School to Career Coordinator Sikaya Alston, the blood drive has been held in the past at ACHS, and it was something she felt was important to continue this year.

“I wanted to keep the ball rolling. So, for senior projects, since the seniors have to do 30 hours of community service, I make sure that the blood drive is part of one of those projects,” Ms. Alston said.

Students worked closely with The Central Jersey Blood Center [CJBC], the organization who came to facilitate the blood drive in the ACHS gymnasium.

Music played while students chatted and took turns donating on Friday morning.

According to Jelicka Perrin and Mercedez Shannon, ACHS seniors who organized the event, they began their efforts by contacting CJBC, then setting up a time to meet with representatives from the blood center and Ms. Alston.

“Getting a chance to organize an event — they take pride in that,” Ms. Alston said.

Representatives from CJBC spoke with ACHS seniors and juniors, as the minimum age to donate blood is 16 with parental consent.

Of the 47 signed up to donate, 18 were able to successfully do so from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Ms. Alston said.

“[CJBC] was very excited,” she said of the final donation tally.

The blood drive serves as a way for seniors to complete their required community service, but also has a greater impact on the surrounding community, Ms. Alston said.

“To me, you’re saving lives,” she said, adding that each student who donated blood saved three lives.

“Little did the seniors know — some of them didn’t know their blood type, so they have the opportunity to know that, and they feel good about working within the community as well.”

Both Mercedez and Jelicka also spoke on their pride in their senior project.

“[It] feels pretty good, like it’s going to a good cause,” Mercedez said.

“We love giving back,” Jelicka added.

