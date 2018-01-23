William V. Kelly

Star News Group Staff
William “Bill” V. Kelly, age 72, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 22 surrounded by his loved ones.

Born & raised in Hoboken, Bill moved to Spring Lake Heights in 1959. He graduated from St. Rose High School in 1963, was a member of the class of 1967 at Mount St