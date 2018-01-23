Lori Jan Hansen

Lori Jan Hansen, 58, of Brick, passed away on Friday, Jan. 19 surrounded by her family.
 

Born in the Bronx, New York, she grew up in Old Bridge, New Jersey. Lori graduated from Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania and eventually moved to Brick 25 years ago.

Lori began her career as