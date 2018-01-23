Hacking attempt shuts down township digital services

[The Wall Township Municipal Building. PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH]

WALL TOWNSHIP — A third-party attempt to hack into the Wall Township server has resulted in the shut down of all connecting devices at town hall, including email.

According to Township Administrator Jeffry Bertrand, the issue is currently under investigation, and the township is following the “industry-standard” protocol issued by its insurance company, Joint Insurance Fund [JIF] and other entities.

The township first became aware of the third-party breach last week, Mr. Bertrand said.

“The minute we knew that there was an attempt to attack our system, we disconnected all of the interconnects of our system — all of our various servers … so that nothing could migrate, and now we’re systematically putting everything back on, but we’re cross checking everything first,” Mr. Bertrand said.

“We’re still going through that right now to confirm what was or was not attacked and also to confirm our thought process that there was no breach of information.”

According to Mr. Bertrand, the township does not generally keep personal information of any type on municipal servers and there is “minimal concern” about the breach of information of employees and/or residents.

The township is in communication with JIF and working with a separate party to conduct a forensic analysis; however, communication is currently under attorney/client privilege due to the security aspect of the issue, Mr. Bertrand said.

According to the administrator, email capability is currently in the process of being restored and is anticipated to be fully up and running by the end of the week.

“We certainly apologize for anyone’s inconvenience in trying to communicate with town hall,” Mr. Bertrand said.

