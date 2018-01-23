Ellen Boyle

Ellen Boyle, age 52, died peacefully on Jan. 21at home surrounded by her adoring family.
 
Born on Oct. 3, 1965, Ellen lived in Bloomfield, New Jersey before moving to Sea Girt in 1978. She attended special education classes in schools in Nutley, Wall Township, Ocean Township, and then Freehold Township High School, from which