Gerard F. Hunter

Gerard “Gerry” F. Hunter, age 81, of Lakewood, New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 20 after a brief illness.
He was born on April 28, 1936 to Robert and Nora, née Keenan, Hunter in Brooklyn, New York, the middle child of three children. He graduated from St. John’s University and was