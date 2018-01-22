Gerard F. Hunter

Gerard “Gerry” F. Hunter, age 81, of Lakewood, New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 20 after a brief illness.
He was born on April 28, 1936 to Robert and Nora, née Keenan, Hunter in Brooklyn, New York, the middle child of three children. He graduated from St. John’s University and was
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)