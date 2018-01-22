Boro remains undefeated, Beach suffers first loss

POINT BEACH – The Point Boro and Point Beach wrestling teams met last Friday night in what was dubbed by both towns as the “Match of the Year,” bringing both communities together under one roof.

The Point Boro Panthers continued their winning streak in the battle, with a 57-6 win over Beach’s Garnet Gulls.

The match of the night was Boro’s Francis Marshall taking down Beach’s Jimmy Sherlock, 19-8 at 152 pounds.

After creating a solid lead, Boro had five consecutive pins in the rivalry, starting with Billy Borowsky at 195 pounds and ending with Ben Sabo at 113 pounds.

Boro continues their quest to remain undefeated as they head to Southern Regional on Monday night.

Beach’s Jan. 23 match against Long Branch was postponed to Monday, Jan. 29, at home, 6 p.m.