Woman, 20, missing from home in Bradley Beach

[Lisset Crozier-Rothman, 20, of Bradley Beach is missing and was last seen on Fletcher Lake Avenue on Friday, Jan. 12. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRADLEY BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT]

BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Police Department is searching for Lisset Crozier-Rothman, 20, of Bradley Beach who went missing around 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.

According to a news release from the police department, Ms. Crozier-Rothman is described as a hispanic female, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds with black hair and olive tone skin.

There is no known destination or clothing description of the subject.

“Subject does take medications for underlying medical conditions. Subject was last seen on foot in the 500 block of Fletcher Lake Avenue,” the release reads.

Ms. Crozier-Rothman also wears prescription glasses and has a scar on her forehead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bradley Beach Police Department immediately at 732-775-6900. The case number is 18-00383.