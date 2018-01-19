Donald R. Coleman

Donald R. Coleman, 88, passed away January 12, 2018 at Seabrook Village, Tinton Falls.

He was born in Wiconisco, Pennsylvania and resided in Wall, New Jersey for 58 years. He was a US Marine, serving in the Korean War.

He retired from Verizon after 30 years.

As a volunteer with the Glendola Fire Company for