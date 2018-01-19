Christie commutes sentence of Point Beach woman

POINT PLEASANT BEACH- As one of his final acts as governor, Chris Christie commuted the sentence of a borough woman serving a 40-year term for murder.

According to the governor’s office, Lisa Pyatt, who was arrested in 1991 for the fatal stabbing of her fiancee, Kevin Patrick McGowan, and convicted in 1993, was pardoned by the former governor as he left office.

Ms. Pyatt was convicted of murder, third-degree possession of a weapon, a knife, for unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

At sentencing in 1993, Ms. Pyatt faced 40 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 30 years.

“Lisa A Pyatt has made a written application to the Governor for commutation of sentence for the aforesaid offense, and the State Parole Board, upon request of the governor, in accordance with the law, has made an investigation of the facts and circumstances surrounding said application of the aforesaid sentence to time served and satisfied on Jan. 12,” the press release from the governor’s office reads.

