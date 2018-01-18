One young man’s courage amid exposure to substance abuse

[Brick Township High School senior Cameron Cohen shared how substance abuse has impacted his life. PHOTO BY DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Cameron Cohen, a Brick Township High School senior, stood before a crowd of 600 and ripped down the facade he had constructed for himself, revealing a lifetime of horrific encounters with substance abuse.

Cameron courageously shared his story during Brick’s “Get in the Ring and Knock Out Substance Abuse” event held at Brick Township High School Thursday, Jan. 11, a joint effort between the school district and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office to combat the local opioid epidemic.

Now 18, Cameron has witnessed three overdoses in his lifetime, the first when he was only 5 or 6 years old.

“I was living in a house with three addicts and I’ve seen some things and what I just told you, that isn’t even the extent,” he said.

Cameron has witnessed horrors no child should endure; the hardest hit came from the loss of his brother, Dylan.

“I’m here today because I don’t want any of you to ever have to say, ‘I’ve lost a family member, I’ve lost a loved one.’ I don’t want anyone to have to say goodbye because of heroin or opioid abuse,” he said.

