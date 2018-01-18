POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The all-Republican borough council and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy do not agree on many issues, but there is one issue that unites the two: opposition to offshore drilling.

At the borough council meeting on Tuesday night, the borough council unanimously approved a resolution to oppose a federal proposal to explore for oil and natural gas off the East Coast.

“In our community, because of the fishing industry and because of how reliant we are on tourism and because of the potential of environmental risks for some sort of spill like Deep Water Horizon,” Councilman Paul Kanitra said, explaining that he had drafted the resolution to oppose offshore exploration sand drilling that council members would vote on later in the meeting.

According to the resolution, hundred of jobs and millions of dollars depend on the clean, oil-free waters and beaches and abundant fish and wildlife.

“The vast majority of Point Pleasant Beach’s ocean wealth stems from our tourism and recreation sector, which benefits from a healthy ocean and coast,” reads the resolution, which was passed unanimously.

