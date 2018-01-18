Hawaii vacation goes ‘ballistic’ for borough man

[Bob Obsuth, at left, with son Rob Jr. during their visit to Hawaii. PHOTO COURTESY OF BOB OBSUTH]

This story was written by Dylan Josephson

POINT PLEASANT — Bob Obsuth was walking back to his hotel after a yoga class early on Saturday morning, Jan. 13, when his phone, like everyone else’s in Hawaii, lit up with a frightening alert.

It read: “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

“I got up early that morning and I went to yoga … I was walking back toward the room and we get that alert … and of course my cell phone went off and everybody else’s,” said Mr. Obsuth, a borough resident. “You could just tell, people just started running.”

Immediately, Mr. Obsuth tried to contact his son, who was back in their hotel room.

“I called my son and he didn’t answer the phone, then called him again, he didn’t answer the phone,” Mr. Obsuth said.

