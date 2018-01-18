Dune project clears final hurdle with easement

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Last June, then New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Bob Martin announced the start of construction on a 14-mile dune system in Northern Ocean County.

The project, which required easements to build the berm on public and private land, was widely opposed by beachfront homeowners.

For these, former commissioner Martin had a message, “We’ve done well in the courts, we plan to win the rest of those court cases and we expect at that point in time we will be able to continue those phases moving forward.”

With last Friday’s verdict at the Ocean County Courthouse, which allowed the NJDEP to take an easement on Bradshaw’s Beach in the borough, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers [ACE] can now bring the dune project to the town’s beachfront.

“Work is estimated to begin in Point Pleasant Beach in June or July after work is completed in Brick Township,” Stephen Rochette, a representative of ACE said this week.

“This schedule is a current estimate and is subject to change based on weather, dredging productivity and any mechanical issues associated with dredging equipment.”

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.