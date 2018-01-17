Police: Jumper rescued from freezing Shark River waters

[Mark M. Garner jumped off the Main Street Bridge into the Shark River, according to police. PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH]

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Three men sprang into action when a man was discovered floating in the middle of Shark River Tuesday calling for help.

Mark M. Garner, 59, of Montclair, was spotted floating in the Shark River just east of the Route 71 [Main Street] drawbridge a little before 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Avon Police Department, which began receiving 911 calls at 8:53 a.m.

Franco Galluccio, of Howell, and David Gordon, of Spring Lake Heights, both with First Degree Air Conditioning – Heating & Plumbing, were working on a house on Poole Avenue in Avon, when they heard the calls of a man in the Shark River.

“We were on the first floor and a siding crew outside was calling for us so I sent one of my guys out there. I thought they needed help with a ladder and when my guy got outside, he yelled in to me to call 911,” Mr. Galluccio said.

According to Mr. Galluccio, when he went outside onto the deck of the house, he saw Mr. Garner floating in the middle of the Shark River, near the Main Street Bridge, being carried swiftly toward the ocean.