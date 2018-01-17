Improvements planned for Carriage Way stir concerns

SEA GIRT — A group of residents are concerned over the borough’s plans for Carriage Way. Carriage Way is a residential one-way road that goes through Crescent Park past the tennis courts. Close to the end of the road, there is a point at which the road splits to the west and east around a piece of land, coming back together after the island. One issue this new plan hopes to address is costs for the upkeep of the road, along with some new ordinances. “Our engineer has recommended that the wear and tear on the road will be improved, there will be less wear and tear I should say if we slow the traffic down … We have done an ordinance to reduce the speed limit and done an ordinance to keep trucks over 10,000 pounds off the road,” Mayor Ken Farrell said.

As the plan stands, the east part of the road will be taken out, leaving the road to be more winding. Mayor Farrell, who lives on Carriage Way, said this will hopefully deter speeders who have taken to driving the dirt road at high speeds. “Slowing the traffic down will improve public safety. As we’ve heard from many residents that people fly through here and [it is dangerous for] anyone who’s on a bicycle or walking because there are blind strips … where [the eastern side of the split] used to go through a common driveway,” Mayor Farrell said. However, according to a growing group of residents who have taken the name Friends for the Preservation of Carriage Way and Cornelius Park, taking away the east side of the split road would make the road more dangerous than it is now with the west road having a sharp, blind turn.

“We believe … turning left creates a bigger safety issue, in road alignment, line of sight. You’re not going to be able to see anybody coming the other way, whether it’s a jogger, a walker, a dog walker, anything. So you won’t be able to see it,” said James Skidmore, a member of Friends for the Preservation of Carriage Way and Cornelius Park and a resident of Carriage Way.