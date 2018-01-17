Heights residents to vote on $10.4 million in school upgrades

[Superintendent/Principal John Spalthoff hopes Spring Lake Heights voters approve a $10.4 million infrastructure upgrade project on Tuesday, Jan. 23. PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH]

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS – Borough residents will head to the polls on Tuesday, Jan. 23 to vote on a proposed $10.4 million in upgrades to Spring Lake Heights Elementary School.

The project, aimed at addressing infrastructure and safety issues, would add $230 to the annual property tax bills of homes assessed at the borough average of $476,000.

“This referendum is an opportunity for Spring Lake Heights to address necessary infrastructure needs, utilizing available state funding to subsidize the cost, while creating significant and long-term operational cost saving opportunities,” said Erik Gardner, a member of the school board’s buildings and grounds committee.

The proposed upgrades include:

• $3.67 million on building systems, such as lighting and ventilation. The systems currently in place are outdated and cost an estimated $21,000 annually to repair.

• $3.23 million on science, music and art facilities, which John Spalthoff, superintendent/principal, described as outdated.

• $2.55 million to replace the school’s damaged, leaking asphalt roofing. This portion will also include the installation of solar panels, which Jim McCarthy, school board vice president, said “will provide energy savings of $30,000 to $80,000 annually,” with the money will go back to taxpayers over time.

• $331,000 for safety and security measure upgrades, including the installation of a more secured entranceway to the building and by replacing interior doors with ones that make it harder for intruders to break into. This cost also includes new playground equipment and surfaces.

• $619,000 in site work upgrades such as the parking lot and driveway apron of the school.

“We’ve spent much time being as transparent as possible with the community on the need for the referendum and all of the necessary renovations and construction projects that will take place,” Mr. Spalthoff said.

He invited anyone with questions to call him at 732-449-6149 ext. 200 or email Jspalthoff@slheights.org.

