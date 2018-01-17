Grand Victorian Hotel seeks variances for planned upgrade

[The Grand Victorian Hotel in Spring Lake has applied for variances that would permit the addition of a new porch and second-floor balconies. RYAN WELSH/THE COAST STAR]

SPRING LAKE — An application seeking the expansion of nonconforming use variances for the Grand Victorian Hotel, 1505 Ocean Ave., was heard by the Spring Lake Planning Board on Jan. 10.

Testimony was heard from the principal of 1505 Ocean LLC, Michael Zimmerman, who was represented by attorney Mark R. Aikins, of Mark R. Aikins LLC in Wall. Testimony was also heard from the project’s architect, Robert Weinstein, and engineer, Robert Burdick.

The Grand Victorian Hotel was built in 1883 and is a 22-room hotel with a 110-seat

restaurant on the first floor.

The application seeks the expansion of nonconforming use variances for the rebuilding and enclosure of existing porches on the north and east side the first floor, to construct a new 322 square feet enclosed porch on the south side of the principal structure with a new access walk and steps, to construct seven new open balconies on the second floor and to perform internal modifications to the first floor restaurant space that would increase the restaurants capacity from 110 seats to 130 seats.

According to Mr. Aikins, the variances would enable the owner to determine “whether, in the context of this historical use in the Borough of Spring Lake, the use can be made economically viable.”

The application was carried until the planning board’s next meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. to allow for the testimony of a planner hired by an objector.

