Borough rides wave in opposing offshore drilling

[Shore groups and borough officials have taken a stand against federal plans for offshore drilling. PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH].

MANASQUAN – The borough council on Tuesday approved a resolution opposing offshore drilling. The resolution, No. 40-2018, was approved unanimously.

All members except Councilman Joe Bossone were in attendance and voting.

The council also heard comment from members of the public, including Mary Ryan, president of the Manasquan Beach Improvement Association, and Bob Duerr, president of the Manasquan Board Riders Club [MBRC], who said he was speaking for himself, and not on behalf of the MBRC.

Ms. Ryan presented a statement opposing offshore drilling on behalf of the MBIA and also added her own comments in opposition to the federal proposal.

Mr. Duerr said the proposed federal plan should be a “wakeup call to all those who cherish this coastline.”

Council President Michael Mangan said, “I’m happy to raise my voice in opposition to the idea of going backwards on the [topic] of offshore drilling.”

Addressing members of the public, Mayor Ed Donovan said, “A copy of this resolution is going to be sent to all our elected officials, especially federal elected officials. Make sure that you contact them as well.”

There will be only one public meeting on the topic in the state. The meeting will be held on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Hamilton, 800 Route 130.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.