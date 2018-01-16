Thelma J. Owens

Thelma J. Owens
Thelma Jacobi Owens, age 100, of Wall Township, passed away on Friday, Jan. 12 at Care One in Wall.

Thelma was born in Newark, grew up in Maplewood and graduated from Columbia High School. She met her husband, Art, during World War II and they spent many happy years together in Kearny