Thelma J. Owens

Thelma Jacobi Owens, age 100, of Wall Township, passed away on Friday, Jan. 12 at Care One in Wall.
Thelma was born in Newark, grew up in Maplewood and graduated from Columbia High School. She met her husband, Art, during World War II and they spent many happy years together in Kearny
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)