Jane Ann Di Ello

Jane Ann Frosch Di Ello, age 74, of Belmar, passed away on Jan. 12 after a long illness. Jane was a dental hygienist for many years and a life-long parishioner and Altar and Rosary Society Member of St. Rose Church.
A third-generation resident of Belmar, Jane is survived by her daughter Lisa
