Search at Shark River seeks missing Lake Como man

[A search for missing Lake Como resident Mark Ritter has been underway at Shark River in Belmar. PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH]

LAKE COMO — The search for Lake Como resident Mark Ritter, 56, has been ongoing at Shark River and the surrounding area since Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Belmar Police Department, the search began after Belmar police received a report of “a missing/suicidal person” at the Belmar Marina.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers were advised the caller had been looking for his brother-in-law, Mr. Ritter, for two days and located his vehicle in the south end of the marina.

The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Department Maritime Emergency Response Team, Monmouth County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit, New Jersey State Police Marine Unit, New Jersey State Police Aviation Bureau, Belmar First Aid and Belmar Department of Public Works responded to the scene to help locate the missing person, according to the release.

Search efforts were suspended at 6 p.m. Sunday night and began again at 8 a.m. this morning.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Ritter’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Belmar Police Department at 732-681-1700.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.