Madelyn E. Hamilton

Madelyn Eugenia “Jean” Hamilton, of Spring Lake, age 92, passed away on Jan. 12. She was the daughter of Lester A. Hamilton Sr. and Madelyn Hamilton. She was born on June 6, 1925 in Plainfield, New Jersey and spent her childhood years in that town and then later in nearby North Plainfield. Growing up