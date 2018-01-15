Gisela W. Dreher

Gisela W. Dreher, née Ortmann, age 92, of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully on Jan. 12. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Born in Solingen, Germany in 1925, she immigrated to the U.S. in 1952 and soon found a permanent home at the Jersey Shore, one block from the beach