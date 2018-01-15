Frances M. D’Auria

Frances M. D’Auria, age 83, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away after a brief illness on Jan. 9 surrounded by her loving family at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
 
Fran was born in Waco, TX and was one of 12 children. She married her late husband, Peter, and moved to Spring Lake