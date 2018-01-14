Falling temperatures didn’t deter LADACIN plungers

[Hardy volunteers conquered a chilly surf during the LACACIN Polar Plunge on Saturday. PHOTO BY DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]

MANASQUAN — Even with air temperatures in the 30s and the ocean rolling, plungers took to the beach for the 10th annual LADACIN Polar Plunge.

At 12:30 p.m. , a United States Marine Corps Color Guard and the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh of Belmar started the march towards the beach on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Before the big plunge, Joseph J. Russell Jr., event coordinator and founder, said a few words to all those in attendance after receiving an award from LADACIN Network for the 10th anniversary of the plunge.

“I can’t thank everybody who’s been involved with this thing since day one but I want to thank everybody in the bar today. I know many of your names, I know all your faces. I see a lot of new faces today and this is the reason that we are on 10 years and growing,” Mr. Russell said.

According to Luisa Vroman, director of development and community relations at LADACIN, the plungers raised $50,000 before the event and an anonymous donor pledged $5,000 if Paul Wolf, of Leggett’s Sand Bar & Restaurant, plunged Saturday morning. Mr. Wolf complied, plunged for the cause and then went back to bartending.