Library presents author of ‘Peace in Love and Work’ Jan. 13

BELMAR — The Belmar Public Library’s first Breakfast with the Author event of 2018 may help those looking to make some changes in the new year be successful in accomplishing their new goals.

The library, located at 517 10th Ave., will host local author D.M. Anderson to discuss her new book “Peace in Love and Work: a Wish, a Year, a Story,” on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Ms. Anderson, a Belmar native, is an author, writing coach and publishing consultant; along with being an experienced speaker and workshop leader.

According to a press release, her new book is meant to “inspire and motivate anyone who feels stuck in a dead-end job or relationship, blocked in their creative work, or wants to make the leap into self-employment … [it] tells how going all in for a year allowed her to create the peace in love and in work that had been so elusive.”

