Irene Garhart Cook

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
24

Irene Garhart Cook, 89, of Manasquan, passed away on Monday, January 8, 2018. She was raised in Farmingdale, New Jersey. Irene graduated from Farmingdale Elementary School and Freehold Borough High School. She attended the Newark School of Art after graduation.

In 1947, she married the love of her life, Warren B. Cook, and together