Spring Lake escapes blizzard unscathed, mayor says

[The borough uses the beach by the South End Pavilion to stockpile extra snow plowed from the business district. PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH]

SPRING LAKE — Other than leaving large mountains of snow, the bomb cyclone that buried the Jersey Shore on Thursday spared the Borough of Spring Lake, according to Mayor Jennifer Naughton.

“We were very fortunate,” said Mayor Naughton on Friday morning. “Most of the town was socked-in for most of the day, but we did not have some of the really serious coastal flooding that some of the states north of us did, so we were really fortunate about that.”

According to the mayor, the borough dedicated its department of public works employees to plowing, shovelling and sanding, who were out from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

“They had most of the roads clear by late day, particularly around the business district which is really important for today [Friday], so the business district was up and running completely by early this morning [Friday],” said the mayor. “We still have a lot of work to do. We still have a lot of huge piles of snow that need to be moved, but all of our streets are clear.”

The borough’s business administrator Bryan Dempsey said on Monday where that snow goes.

“We had a lot of snow in the business district that we had to haul away down to the beachfront that we stockpile there, and eventually it will melt on the beach,” said Mr. Dempsey.

