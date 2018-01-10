Members of the public speak on Waypoint 622 variances

[Residents are asking that the planning board place restrictions on any variances being granted to Waypoint 622. PHOTO BY: RYAN WELSH]

BRIELLE — The two attorneys opposing the variance requests by local restaurant Waypoint 622 called upon members of the public as witnesses at the case’s latest hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Don Zilitto, James Aloi and Christie McDonald were all witnesses, describing issues that they have had with Waypoint and what they would like to see change.

Mr. Zilitto was called by Tim Middleton, one of the attorneys, and described issues with noise levels from the restaurant. He said that he has lived on Ashley Avenue, about 200 feet away from Waypoint for 16 years.

Speaking on noise throughout Waypoint’s operation, Mr. Zilitto said, “2015 was unbearable … it was the amplified music.” He noted that while 2016 was “pretty quiet” there was an incident where the music was too loud and that 2017 saw music get loud again.

He testified that sometimes he can hear the amplified music from Waypoint with his windows and doors shut and his TV on. Mr. Zilitto said this occurs on various days of the week between 8 and 10 p.m.

“I would like the restriction to be no amplified music outside at all,” said Mr. Zilitto.

Mr. Middleton also called upon Mr. Aloi, a resident of Ocean Avenue for 19 years. Mr. Aloi had similar comments to Mr. Zilitto.

“I felt compelled to make complaints [in 2015],” he said noting that in 2016, “it seemed under control.”

Mr. Aloi said that in 2017 the noise rose again and he made more complaints. “Music was fairly audible on many occasions, background thumping,” he said. Mr. Aloi added that at times he could clearly hear lyrics.

