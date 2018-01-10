First town meeting of 2018 looks to future road projects

An ordinance requiring all sidewalks to be cleared 12 hours after it stops snowing is to be changed after the blizzard dropped a large volume of snow, wind continual- ly blew snow around and cold temperatures kept many inside.

With the Avon Commissioners elected every four years, the Avon Town Hall meeting was business as usual for the Monday, Jan. 8, regular meeting.

“The ordinance is 12 [hours], which seems to be a little short,” Public Agency Compliance Officer Kerry McGuigan said.

Avon Mayor John Magrini along with Commissioners Robert Mahon and Frank Gorman, agreed the ordinance needs to formally be changed to 24 hours, along with necessary consideration when enforcing.

“I think, 15-, 18-inches of snow, not everybody’s going to have that guy who can get there in 24 hours. So some reasonableness has to be taken into consideration in en- forcing it,” Mayor Magrini said.

When it came to the streets, Sgt. Tim McGrath said that a couple of summonses were issued for cars being left in the street during snow removal.

“It’s really important that residents adhere to that alternate side of the street parking during the storms,” Mayor Magrini said. “If they adhere to it, the streets get plowed very well. If they don’t, it really messes up that whole street.”

Municipal Engineer Charles Rooney also discussed the completion of the 2017 projects and the beginning of a project for the new year.

According to Mr. Rooney, the 2017 lane project has been completed. He said there are still some “minor punchlist items” that will be done in the spring.