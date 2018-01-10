Fire damages former Hollycroft Inn bed-and-breakfast

[A fire at 2 Ripley Lane broke out during the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 6. Pictured here is the home in the aftermath on Saturday. PHOTO COURTESY OF PAUL SPENNRATH]

LAKE COMO — A fire broke out last week at 2 Ripley Lane in Lake Como, borough officials have confirmed.

The home, formerly the well-known Hollycroft Inn, caught fire at approximately 4:02 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, Lake Como Mayor Brian Wilton confirmed.

The residents of the 5,650 square foot home, a husband and wife and their daughter, were able to evacuate the home safely with no injuries reported, the mayor said.

Several firefighters were treated for minor injuries following the fire, Mayor Wilton confirmed.

The fire was under investigation by the Belmar Police Department and Fire Marshal’s Office and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Fire Marshal’s Office.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but was not considered “suspicious,” according to Belmar Fire Marshal Ryan Dullea. The investigation has since been closed.

The fire comes just days after Belmar took over fire responsibilities for the borough of Lake Como.

“Belmar just took over fire responsibilities from Lake Como on Jan. 1 and they had a significant test five days later, and our fire department was outstanding,” said Belmar Mayor Matthew Doherty, who was also at the scene Friday.

“They always are very professional, but in this case, though, they seemed to go beyond what they usually do in addressing the fire in Lake Como — in horrendous conditions.

“Temperatures, as it got into the evening, were dropping below the single digits, and with the wind — far below it. The water that was spilling out onto the street would freeze almost immediately,” Mayor Doherty said.

