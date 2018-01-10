Board Riders draw line against off-shore oil drilling

[Bob Duerr, at right, president of the Manasquan Board Riders Club, at a recent event with Manasquan Recreation Chairman Mark Liggett. FILE PHOTO]

MANASQUAN – The Manasquan Board Riders Club [MBRC] has joined other groups voicing concern over the federal government’s plans for the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program [National OCS Program].

The public opinion period started on Monday, Jan. 8. The MBRC is planning a Jan. 13 meeting to discuss efforts to fight the federal plan.

Bob Duerr, president of the MBRC, has spoken out on behalf of the club, saying “we owe it to our members to be fully informed.”

Citing the club’s mission as an advocate for beach usage, Mr. Duerr said, “We are acutely aware that oil leases anywhere along the eastern seaboard could affect New Jersey’s beaches in an adverse way, a spill.”

He continued, “It’s our hope that in working with other local groups … we may entice the town council to pass a resolution against the lifting of the laws that allow any consideration of drilling for oil or fossil fuels as they exist today.”