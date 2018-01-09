William Patrick Sexton

William Patrick Sexton, 89, of Avon-by-the-Sea, died at Jersey Shore University Medical Center surrounded by his family on Monday Jan. 1, 2018. He was born in Manhattan on Feb. 3, 1928 to Irish immigrants, which he was extremely proud of his whole life. He was also proud of being a student of the De La