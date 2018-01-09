Thomas Glenn White

Thomas Glenn White, 58, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey.

He was born in South Amboy, grew up in Manasquan, and lived in Elmwood Park before coming to Garfield in 1996. He is a 1978 graduate of Manasquan High School and a graduate of Thomas