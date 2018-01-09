Robert A. Glidden Sr.

Robert “Bob” A. Glidden Sr., 63, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Robert was born and raised in New Providence, New Jersey and graduated from New Providence High School. He attended Brevard County Community College. He worked for Bitman Construction for several years before moving to Point Pleasant in
