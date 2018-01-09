Mildred S. Conover

Mildred Conover, 72, of Wall passed away on Saturday Jan. 6, 2018 at home with her family by her side. Millie was born in Jersey City, New Jersey and grew up in Asbury Park, New Jersey. She was a graduate of Asbury Park High School. Millie worked at various banks, most recently Bank