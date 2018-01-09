Firefighters battle Lavallette structure blaze

LAVALLETTE — Firefighters continued to fight a structure fire on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 9, at a residence on Camden Avenue in the borough.

Smoke billowed over Rte. 35 North as firefighters from up and down the barrier island worked to bring the fire under control. At 8 p.m., first responders were still at the scene.

According to firefighters at the location, the fire occured at a bungalow behind 103-A Camden Ave. and no one was at the location when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire was still unknown.

Lavallette Volunteer Fire Company 69 was on the scene, as well as Point Pleasant Beach Fire Company 2, Ocean County Fire Company 1, the Ocean Beach Volunteer Fire Company and the Seaside Heights Fire Company.

The home is located near St. Pio of Pietrelcina and behind the Quick Stop food store, both of which are on Rte. 35 North.

