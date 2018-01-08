Reorganizational meetings rescheduled in several towns

The Jan. 4 storm dropped over a foot of snow in some areas, causing businesses and schools to be closed during the state of emergency. Due to this, several reorganization meetings had to be postponed.

The Belmar Board of Education reorganization meeting, originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m., will now be held on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. in the media center at Belmar Elementary School, 1101 Main St.

The Bradley Beach Board of Education reorganization meeting, originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m., will now be held on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Bradley Beach Elementary School, 515 Brinley Ave.

The Sea Girt Board of Education reorganization meeting, originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m., will now be held Thursday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. in the library at Sea Girt Elementary School, 703 Baltimore Blvd.