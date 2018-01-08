Mildred Conover

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
17

Mildred Conover, 72, of Wall, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at home with her family by her side.

Millie was born in Jersey City and grew up in Asbury Park. She was a graduate of Asbury Park High School. Millie worked at various banks, most recently Bank of America, for 25 years