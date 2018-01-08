Kathleen M. Flannery

Kathleen M. Flannery [née Casey], 74, of Manasquan, passed away on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born in Rahway, Kathie went on to graduate from Georgian Court College and became a proud teacher herself. She married her husband, Hugh, in 1967 and they began their family.

Kathie