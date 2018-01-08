Ellen M. Cavanaugh

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
12

Ellen M. Cavanaugh, 92, of Avon, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at Seacrest Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Little Egg Harbor.

Mrs. Cavanaugh [née O’Gorman] was born and raised in Newark and was a graduate of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School. Prior to marrying and raising