Teen center session helped youths set goals for themselves

BRICK — The 270 Teen Center hosted a goal-setting event for teens to help them figure out what goals they should set for the new year.

The teen center, 270 Chambers Bridge Road, hosted an event on Jan. 6 for teens to come in and think about what they want to accomplish in life. Ideas ranged from smaller, short-term goals such as eating healthier, and went as far as future career goals.

Anthony Calvetto, 12-year-old Brick Township resident, participated in the event. He and his father, Mike, had never been to the center but agreed that it is a good idea for the community.

Anthony said that he would come back once he turns 13, because the age range for teens to register at the center is for 13 to 18. Once a teen reaches that age, it is free of charge to register.

“I think it’s a great place for kids to go,” said Mr. Calvetto. “It can keep them off the streets and away from drugs. I certainly never had anything like this when I was a kid, and it can be especially good for the winter time,” adding that children probably won’t want to play outside in frigid temperatures like the ones that day, reaching the low teens, at points even in the single digits.

Colleen Finnegan, youth adviser and founder of Enspirited Projects, a creative after-school enrichment program group, instructed the event. She had Anthony create a list of goals that were separated into short-, mid- and long-term goals, then separated into personal and professional. The two went through and made the goals as specific and positive as possible, and Anthony was able to take his lists home and create a “daily action plan.”

The purpose of the plan is for him and anyone else who would like to create a list like this, to have a constant reminder of what they’d like to accomplish.

Ms. Finnegan said that this and “vision boards,” which is a board with photos of what you want in life, will strongly improve your chances of accomplishing your goals.

For more on this story, read read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.